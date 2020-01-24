Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $19.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $19.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,797,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,063,000 after purchasing an additional 194,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. Danaher has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $164.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

