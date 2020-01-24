Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $10.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

DK stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.61. Delek US has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Delek US by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 11.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

