Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $109.80 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,681,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 355,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

