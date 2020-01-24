Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post $217.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.57 million. Forum Energy Technologies reported sales of $272.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $972.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $978.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $907.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $923.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,856 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.