Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $263.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.60 million. Funko reported sales of $233.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $845.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.90 million to $848.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $941.12 million, with estimates ranging from $908.30 million to $953.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

FNKO opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Funko has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $773.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

