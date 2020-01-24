Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $5,950,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 923,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.50. 258,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,391. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

