Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $12.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.21 million. Veritone posted sales of $10.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $49.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.28 million to $49.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.59 million, with estimates ranging from $54.46 million to $56.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

VERI stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 20,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $61,444.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,718 shares of company stock worth $282,983 in the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Veritone by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

