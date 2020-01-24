Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. CarMax reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

KMX opened at $98.11 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

