Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.26. Cedar Fair reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

