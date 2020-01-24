Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.79. Comcast posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Comcast stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

