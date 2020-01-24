Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.23 Million

Analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to report $37.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the highest is $37.26 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $148.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.86 million to $148.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.47 million, with estimates ranging from $152.85 million to $154.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

