Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $149.01 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

