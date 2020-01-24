Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $66.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX opened at $15.07 on Friday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

