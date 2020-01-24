Zacks: Brokerages Expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTest will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

INTT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,669. inTest has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

