Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 target price on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth $789,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 90.0% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Motus GI has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

