Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.26. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. 373,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,488. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

