Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.54 EPS

Brokerages expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. SPX Flow posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 10.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 5.3% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the second quarter valued at $28,111,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,989. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.