Zacks: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.82 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DRTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Omeara purchased 11,930 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,176.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,338 shares of company stock worth $153,645.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 26,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,163. DIRTT Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

