Zacks: Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNJN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Finjan by 101.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finjan stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 141,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,801. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Finjan has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Finjan will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

