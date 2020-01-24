Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA set a $15.30 target price on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

GHG stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.61%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

