Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given $10.67 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

