Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPVD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPVD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPVD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

