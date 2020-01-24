Zacks: Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given $17.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth about $50,842,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,152. Opera has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $806.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

