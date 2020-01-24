Zacks: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $10.56 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PowerFleet an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWFL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. Analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.