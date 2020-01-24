Zacks: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given United Fire Group an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 1,571.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 182.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.10 and a beta of -0.10.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

