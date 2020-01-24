Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.94 ($49.93).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €46.75 ($54.36) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €44.68 and its 200-day moving average is €42.28. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

