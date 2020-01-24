Zap (ZAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,158.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Zap has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market capitalization of $769,255.00 and approximately $34,158.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.05507631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033936 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

