ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.03197639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00124555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

