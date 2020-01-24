ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $4,500.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00585002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00117877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00119952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

