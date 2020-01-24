Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $441,171.00 and $20.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 190,858,275 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

