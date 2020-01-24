Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $200,788.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,847 coins. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

