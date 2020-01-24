ZENZO Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $194,138.00 and $5.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO's total supply is 23,385,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,463,570 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO's official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

