Zero Trading Up 8.7% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Zero has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $611,399.00 and $943.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00580500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00119263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,982,629 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,733 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

