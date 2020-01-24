Zetacoin Price Up 3.1% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $223,976.00 and approximately $10,026.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,445.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03778175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016665 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,971,161 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

