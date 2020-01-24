ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $23,765.00 and $11.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

