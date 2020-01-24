Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Tops $353,903.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $353,903.00 and $6,339.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

