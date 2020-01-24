Zilla Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,635.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Zilla has a total market cap of $360,258.00 and approximately $5,635.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

