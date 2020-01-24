Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $48.27 million and $4.66 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.82 or 0.03094962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00200690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,141,877,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,850,410,016 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Zebpay, HitBTC, FCoin, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Coinone, Korbit, Huobi, Binance, GOPAX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Upbit, AirSwap, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, WazirX, Tokenomy, DEx.top, OKEx, UEX, Koinex, Gate.io, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

