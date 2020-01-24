Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) is Focused Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.43% of Zimmer Biomet worth $132,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,554,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,245,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,976,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after buying an additional 123,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

ZBH opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $151.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

