Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.76.

ZION stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

