Zions Bancorporation NA to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.79 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

In other news, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Insiders sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

