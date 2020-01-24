Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,520,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 132,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,704. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

