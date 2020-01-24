ZPER Reaches Market Cap of $914,824.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $914,824.00 and $265.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00324031 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011748 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002050 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007102 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid, BitForex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

