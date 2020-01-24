ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 209,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,686,000 after purchasing an additional 701,672 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $17,169,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 82,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

