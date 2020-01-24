ZUM TOKEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $31,482.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00730892 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003650 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

