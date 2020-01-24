Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 118,185 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Vistra Energy worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

