Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,906 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

NYSE:BMO opened at $79.36 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.08%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

