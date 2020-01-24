Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,011 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $184.62 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

