Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,518 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

