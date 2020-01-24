Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 609 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,630,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $596.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $357.35 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

